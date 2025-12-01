The sixth edition of the New Zealand Sikh Games kicked off on 30 November at sports facilities in South Auckland. The largest Indian sports event in New Zealand, featuring over 1,500 athletes, wraps up today, December 1. Participants are competing in a range of sports, including kabaddi, kho kho, weightlifting, soccer, hockey, basketball, netball, volleyball, badminton and cricket. But one fun foodie moment from the event grabbed everyone's attention. The New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon paid a visit to the games, and not only did he enjoy watching the matches, but he also attempted to prepare jalebis. Don't believe us? Just check his Instagram handle. In the clip, the PM is seen trying his hand at making jalebis while the crowd cheers him on. Someone in the background can even be heard saying, “Perfect.”





“Getting amongst it at the Sikh Games in Takanini this afternoon with local MP Rima Nakhle. Good luck to all those competing - and to those who end up eating my attempt at making jalebi!” read the text attached to the post.

Watch the full video below:

Here is how the internet reacted to the video:





A user wrote, “Our Prime Minister is so humble.”





Another added, “Wonderful gesture respected sir.”





A foodie commented, “I love this. I want this.”





“Can I have one, please?” requested an individual.





Did the video make you crave jalebis? Don't worry – just gather these ingredients and head to your kitchen:





Ingredients

1/2 cup maida (refined flour)

1/4 cup dahi (preferably slightly sour)

Oil or ghee for frying

A cloth with a small hole or a sturdy piping bag

1 cup sugar

1 cup water

1/2 tsp kesar (saffron)

Recipe





Mix the flour and dahi into a thick, smooth batter and let it ferment for 6–7 hours. For the syrup, heat sugar, water and saffron. Heat ghee or oil in a pan. Fill your piping bag with the fermented batter and cut a small opening. Pipe spirals directly into the hot oil and fry until golden on both sides. Dip the hot jalebis into the warm sugar syrup for a minute, then serve immediately. Click here for the detailed recipe.