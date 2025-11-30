Eggs and strawberries aren't usually found in the same pan, but one inventive street food seller is challenging that notion. His latest creation? Scrambled eggs cooked with a fizzy, fruity energy drink-and the video is going viral on Instagram. The clip begins with the vendor heating a pan and pouring in Sting Energy, a popular carbonated drink. He then cracks four eggs into the pan, stirring them gently until they form a smooth, thick mixture. Next, he seasons the scramble with salt to taste and adds chopped green chillies and onions.

As the cooking continues, he pours in more energy drink and mixes in juicy tomatoes and fragrant coriander leaves before letting the dish cook through. And that's it - the strawberry-flavoured scrambled eggs are ready to savour. The caption alongside the video reads: "India's Most Surprising Strawberry Scrambled Eggs!" It also reveals the dish's location in Kolkata, West Bengal, India, and that it's priced at Rs 150.

Also Read: From Pasta To Pudding: 5 Bizarre Culinary Experiments On Flights That Went Viral

Take a look at the video here:

The video sparked a wave of reactions among foodies. One user wrote, "I am so confused as to why these people fry their food with soda pop?" Another added, "Wastage of four eggs. That's all I see and understand." "Did you eat that?" asked another user. Echoing the same sentiment, someone commented, "I still don't understand why they do this." Another exclaimed, "Does the seller taste their food beforehand?" One person claimed they experienced diarrhea after eating the strawberry scrambled eggs, while many others suggested it could cause indigestion. A few even posted GIFs and stickers, including one that read "Fatality."





Strawberry scrambled eggs might not be on your list to try, but classic scrambled eggs never disappoint. If you're curious about making them, here's a simple recipe you can follow.

How To Make Scrambled Eggs At Home

Ingredients:

2-4 eggs

Salt (to taste)

Black pepper (to taste)

1-2 tablespoons butter or oil

Optional: fresh herbs (like coriander or parsley), grated cheese, or other toppings

Instructions:

Gather eggs, salt, pepper, and butter or oil.

Crack the eggs into a bowl and beat until smooth.

Heat a non-stick pan over medium-low heat and melt the butter or heat the oil.

Pour in the beaten eggs.

Let them sit for a few seconds until they start to set.

Gently stir and fold the eggs until mostly cooked but still soft.

Remove from heat just before they are fully cooked.

Serve immediately, optionally garnished with herbs or toppings

Also Read: KFC Chicken Burger With Jalebi? UK Vlogger's Bizarre Food Combo Gets Flak From Internet

If this simple process makes you want to try cooking different versions of scrambled eggs, read here to discover five extremely easy recipes.