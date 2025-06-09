A cup of tea with Parle-G biscuits hits home – simple, nostalgic and oddly comforting. This combo is a typical morning ritual for many Indians. From office chai breaks to slow Sundays at home, Parle-G soaked in aromatic tea makes for a heavenly bite. Don't know about you, but Pooja Hegde certainly agrees. In her latest Instagram post, the actress, who is currently shooting for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai with Varun Dhawan, was seen relishing this iconic combination in the UK.





Pooja confessed that, being away from home, savouring Parle-G with tea was her only remedy to beat homesickness. “Simple joys to make me feel like I am at home,” she says in the clip before dunking a biscuit into her piping-hot tea and taking a scrumptious bite. “This is some dangerous stuff,” she admits, before reaching for another one from the packet. The side note read, “Nothing screams home like Parle G in my chai. Homesick remedies (red heart emoji).”

Watch the full video below:

Back in May, Pooja Hegde and Varun Dhawan encountered a storm while filming in Scotland. As the cast and crew took a break from shooting, Varun offered a glimpse of their lunch menu, prepared by chef Inder “paaji”. The lip-smacking platter included misti chicken, mixed vegetables, grilled salmon and dal tadka. Varun then switched the camera towards a tent where Pooja and the others were seen enjoying the delicious spread. When the actor asked how the food was, everyone agreed that it was “Changa (good).” The caption said, “Hai jawaani toh khaana bhi khaana hai. Eating in a storm.” Read all about it here.





Apart from desi dishes, Pooja Hegde is also a fan of gourmet Italian delights. On her trip to Paris, the actress followed the “map to dolce vita”. She treated herself to appetising Prawn Linguine and creamy, mushroom-topped spaghetti served with fresh lime soda. For dessert, she had a cone of gelato ice cream. Phew. Click here for the full story.





We are a fan of Pooja Hegde's gastronomical adventures.