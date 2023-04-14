It comes as no surprise that people all over the world want to try Indian street food. Our cuisine has made quite an impact on whoever has had it and those who haven't, now want to try it. But what better way to have authentic food than to visit the place and have it there? This is what a popular American blogger did in his quest for authentic Indian food. After exploring Delhi, Max McFarlin reached Indore, which is also famous for its street food.





As soon as Max McFarlin landed in Indore, he headed to straight to the famous Safara Bazaar and tried dahi bhalla from shop 'Joshi Dahi Vada House'. The blogger already knew about this place as he had seen videos of the vendor flinging the chaat in the air as he made it. He decided to experience the magic in person, but not without trying the chaat. He found the yogurt a little heavy on the stomach but loved the dish nonetheless.

The video got comments like:





"Thank you so much I asked you to come to Indore 2 days back and you have come."

"I love Indori poha with jira one masala. Place of yummy and flavour full chat."

"This is going to be so exciting! I like Indore food scene."

"You should come eat our special poha jalebi at Ravi Alpahar in Indore."

"Hey Max of you are still in Indore then try Chappan food street... you will never forget the taste of the food u eat."





Max McFarlin posted another video in which he is seen trying the famous Indori chai. He also tried kesar chai by adding kesar powder over his cup of tea. He wanted to try Indori jalebi too but he was told he will get it at 9 am the next morning.











Some of the comments that the viewers left are:





"This is the only tea available all over India."

"Man if you are still in Indore I would recommend not to miss these spots - Vijay chat house potato pattice and green peas pattice, Johny hotdog, Laal balti kachori, Anna's pohe at Rajwada , Prashant usal pohe at jail road, Nema kulfi sarafa. And the list goes on, though don't miss these ones for sure."





Have you tried Indori food? What did you like the most?

