The internet has given an amazing platform to everyone to promote their businesses and professions. Social media has such a vast reach that it has helped many people get recognition, and sometimes even get a lot of fame. Everyone is using the internet as a marketing medium, so much so, that even small-time street vendors are capitalising on it in their own unique ways. Food bloggers are always looking for unique content and Indian street vendors are providing them with enough fodder for viral content. You will see some street vendors trying out strange food combinations and some showcasing high jinks like hurling and throwing around their food in the air before serving it to the customers.





Do you remember 'flying dosa' that went viral on the internet? A street vendor in Mumbai was seen flinging his dosa high up in the air before serving it. Now another street vendor in Indore has come up with 'flying dahi vada' based on the same concept. This street food seller presents his talent by lobbing the plate of dahi vada high up in the air and catching it and then serving it after sprinkling masalas.





As you can see, the vendor first places a huge vada in a paper plate, crushes it, tops it up with lots of curd, and then launches the plate into the air. When he catches it back, everything is intact - no spills!





The video was posted on Instagram handle 'Our Collection' and has received comments like, "Poor me standing in the corner to have that dahi vada while uncle is busy playing with it" and "The way he is using fingers to sprinkle. He must be a spinner of his school cricket team".





Some users also questioned the need for such theatrics to sell food. One user wrote, "Why is it always flying, dancing, ultra funny speed moves, etc. etc. for food blog! Millennials and the generation below aren't generally that desi, why always drama?"





Do you think such antics make street foods more interesting? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.







