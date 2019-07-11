Vegan Diet: 5 Delicious Dairy And Refined Sugar-Free Dessert Recipes

Vegan Diet: Make your desserts dairy and refined-sugar free with these recipes

Veganism is growing in popularity and the diet is more of a lifestyle change, which involves ruling out all kinds of animal meats as well as dairy products in the favour of more plant-based products. Some vegans even go to the extent of removing cosmetics and other products that have been tested on animals. However, as a diet, veganism is about relying on plants and plant products for all our dietary needs. This is the reason vegan flours, sweeteners and even faux meats are being launched in the market. Plant-based milks and butters have already penetrated the shelves of supermarkets around the world, offering more options to those who follow the vegan diet. The popular perception around veganism is that it presents a person with lesser options for preparing meals.





More and more studies have now cropped up about the potential benefits of veganism, for reducing inflammation, regulating body weight, reducing risk of heart conditions etc. Moreover, the potential of veganism for reducing dietary carbon footprint is also convincing a lot of people around the globe to adopt this diet. Vegan diet can also be made interesting by incorporating some creatively made dairy and meat-free products in recipes for regular dishes. If you've recently turned vegan and are looking for some inspiration to begin your journey, our vegan and refined sugar-free recipes may help give a kick-start to your journey.

Vegan And Refined Sugar-Free Dessert Recipes

This vegan mango matcha pudding contains a whole lot of health in every single bite. It has soaked chia seeds and fresh ripe mango slices with coconut milk, flax seeds and instead of refined sugar, it has honey or maple for sweetening. This pudding is perfect summer dessert for vegans.





Vegan Diet: Vegan mango pudding with coconut milk and honey

This anytime vegan snack can also double-up as a healthy refined sugar-free dessert which uses the natural sweetness of dates to replace refined sugar. If you're a newly-turned vegan and are getting over that diary hangover then this is the perfect creamy, nutty and healthy dessert is for you.





An ice-cream without milk is possible! Instead of milk, it uses almonds blitzed with water as the base and instead of refined chocolate bars, it has raw cocoa powder. The sweetener of choice here is the raw sugar and banana has been added for extra creaminess.





Vegans don't need to let go of the good things in life and that includes a comforting bowl of warm gajar ka halwa. This recipe that is vegan and refined sugar-free contains carrots cooked in almond milk and date paste as the natural sweetener.





Vegan Diet: Vegan gajar ka halwa with almond milk and date paste





Thandai is a summer essential that is prepared across the subcontinent as a flavourful and sweet drink. The recipe retains all its best parts from kewra or gulab syrup to saunf or fennel seeds to poppy, cardamom, etc. except that milk gets replaced by almond milk and sugar gets replaced by date paste or palm sugar. You can drink this refreshing beverage for a sweet respite from the heat and for its beneficial properties.





Vegans may experience some trouble in working with new ingredients, but some trial and error may help you get a hang of vegan cooking techniques and ingredients. Happy cooking!







