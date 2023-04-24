Two weeks back, we reported that Shahi Paneer and Paneer Tikka were ranked among the Top 10 Cheese Dishes in the world. Other desi paneer dishes were also featured in the Top 50 list (Read more here). Now, Indian cuisine has again come under the global spotlight, as part of a list of the Best Traditional Vegan Dishes. The rankings were recently released by Taste Atlas, a food guide platform. Foreign delicacies dominated the top 10, including guacamole, hummus and spaghetti aglio e olio. However, the 11th place was occupied by a delicious food combo from India - the famous Misal Pav from Maharashtra.

For the uninitiated, Misal refers to a spicy curry-like preparation typically made with moth beans, onions, chivda, etc. Pav is a type of bread widely available in the western states of India, which is most commonly paired with misal (Recipe video here). This savoury combo was not the only Indian dish to make it to the top 50. At 20th place, we spotted another favourite: Aloo Gobi (a North Indian dish made using potatoes and cauliflower). It was closely followed by Rajma in the 22nd place and Gobi Manchurian in the 24th. Interestingly, Rajma Chawal was considered separately and it was ranked 41st.

Rajma (a preparation of red kidney beans) is often savoured with rice (chawal). Photo Credit: iStock

A dish named Masala Vada was ranked 27th. Taste Atlas mentioned that this particular snack originates from Tamil Nadu, but also clarified that other versions exist. "This tea-time snack is usually made with a combination of chana dal, onions, ginger, curry leaves, fennel seeds, dried red hot peppers, vegetable oil, and salt," said the website. This is similar to Parippu Vada, a spicy and crunchy snack from Kerala made using many of the same ingredients. Find the full recipe here.

If Mumbaikars were not rejoicing already at the recognition of Misal Pav, here's some more good news. The popular street food Bhel puri also made it to the top 50, occupying 37th place. Bhel puri may be considered a chaat item and is made using kurmura (puffed rice), onions, tomatoes, potatoes, ground nuts, sev, etc. mixed with sweet and spicy chutneys. If you're craving some Bombay-style bhel puri now, click here for a quick recipe.





