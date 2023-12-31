As 2023 bid farewell, Rahul Gandhi shared a video on his YouTube channel, capturing a simple family moment. The Congress leader, alongside his mom Sonia Gandhi, marked the year's end by whipping up homemade orange marmalade with fresh fruits plucked from their kitchen garden. The cosy process started with the mother-son duo heading to their garden, picking small oranges. When Rahul Gandhi asked why they needed to cut from the stalk and not just simply pluck them, Sonia Gandhi cleared that the fruits need to be absolutely ripe. "Actually, this is Priyanka's recipe," she added.





Before starting with the recipe the video informs, "Marmalade is a fruit preserve made from the juice of peel of citrus fruits boiled with sugar and water, The well-known version is made from bitter orange marmalade. Today, let's make some orange marmalade.

The Gandhis start the cooking process by giving the fruits a good wash and squeezing out their juicy goodness. "It's my sister's recipe, not mine. She found it and made it better. I'm just following along," Rahul Gandhi shared.







Adding a touch of family cooking history, Rahul mentioned Sonia Gandhi's mother as the real kitchen expert, having learned recipes from their Kashmiri relatives. Talking about adjusting to different cuisines, Rahul said, "When an Indian person goes abroad... I'm not talking about today because there are Indian restaurants everywhere... you can't adjust to the foods in the UK or elsewhere."

Sonia Gandhi joined in, sharing her experience adapting to Indian flavours, especially dealing with chillies and green coriander. "She didn't like achaar also earlier, but now she likes it," Rahul Gandhi added with a grin. Sonia explained how she gradually developed a love for Indian food, now craving arhar daal and rice every time after returned from abroad. In a candid moment, Rahul Gandhi shared that he picked up basic cooking skills during his time in England when he had no other choice.





After making the marmalade, they put them in jars with a simple handwritten note on brown paper, saying, "With love, from Sonia and Rahul."