As the new year approaches, many of us are eagerly heading to our favourite destinations for vacations. And, our B-town celebrities are no different. They have already jetted off to exotic locations to kickstart 2024 on a joyful note. Actress Bhumi Pednekar, currently enjoying a beachy escapade, couldn't resist sharing glimpses from her trip on Instagram Stories. Amongst all the moments, our favourite was when she shared a picture of a refreshing drink. Any guesses? Well, let us tell you, keeping it simple yet invigorating, Bhumi chose coconut water. In the snapshot she posted, we could spot a green coconut with a paper straw inside it.

If you want to enjoy beach vibes at home, below is a list of some refreshing drinks that you can make to keep yourself rejuvenated:

Here Are 5 Tropical Drinks Recipes To Remind You Of A Beach Vacation:

1. Zesty Coconut Water

Indulge in the tropical bliss of zesty coconut water, a refreshing drink straight from nature's bounty. Bursting with electrolytes, this drink is perfect to quench your thirst. Click here for the recipe.

2. Watermelon Basil Cooler

The juicy sweetness of watermelon harmonises with the aromatic notes of basil, creating a cooling symphony that delights your taste buds and revitalises your beachside experience. Recipe here.

3. Pink Lemonade

This delightful concoction is like a burst of sunshine in every sip. Let its rosy hue and citrusy charm transport you to a state of pure relaxation. Want the recipe? Click here.

4. Refreshing Plum Drink

Dive into the world of Refreshing Plum Drink which offers a blend of ripe plums to tantalise your palate. With its natural sweetness and invigorating essence, this beverage promises a revitalising break amidst the sun-kissed shores. Detailed recipe here.

5. Virgin Cucumber Cooler

Embark on a journey of cool serenity with the Virgin Cucumber Cooler. Crisp cucumber mingles with hints of mint, crafting a non-alcoholic masterpiece that refreshes and hydrates. Savour the purity of this revitalising drink as you unwind by the beach. Check out the recipe here.



