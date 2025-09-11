Actor Ranjeet has delivered some memorable characters and dialogues over his celebrated career, spanning decades. But not many are aware that he has a soft spot for gardening. He often shares glimpses of his horticulture diaries on social media. Recently, Ranjeet uploaded another video on Instagram where he was seen plucking raw mangoes and green chillies from his backyard to prepare a spicy and slurpy homemade chutney, also known as Kairi Mirchicha Thecha.





In the video, Ranjeet cut three green mangoes and placed them on a plate. A few green chillies were also spotted. Next, he handed the items to his home cook, Deva, and asked him to make green chilli chutney. The actor instructed his house help to peel the mangoes first, then chop them into tiny pieces, and finally grind the fruits alongside the green chillies in a blender. After some time, the cook prepared the chutney and served it with an equally delicious-looking paratha to Ranjeet and his wife, Aloka Bedi. The video concludes with Ranjeet making one request to the cook: to make tea for that final touch of indulgence.

Back in July, Ranjeet dropped another video on Instagram where he was seen enjoying a different homemade chutney. In the clip, he first plucked a bunch of starfruits from his home garden and then shifted his attention to lemons. While plucking the fruit, he accidentally pricked his hand on the thorns. "Yaar iss nimbu ke jhad mein kaante bahut hotey hai (This lemon tree has a lot of thorns in it),” he admitted before adding, "Kaante hai toh kya, chutney toh banani padegi (So what if there are thorns, I will have to make chutney)."





This time too, he asked Deva to prepare it, telling him, “Main ye star fruit aur nimbu leke aaya hu upar se, bilkuk taaza hai. Badhiya si chutney banaiye (I've brought this star fruit and lemon from upstairs, it's fresh. Make a nice chutney)." Read the full story here.