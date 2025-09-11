Mumbai restaurant closure: Thai Naam in Andheri has announced that it is shutting its doors. This well-known restaurant in Mumbai took to Instagram to share that its last date of operations will be September 12, 2025. However, this is not the end of its story. Jawairia Merchant, Owner and Chef at Thai Naam, told NDTV that the restaurant will reopen in Bandra. She explained, "When I started Thai Naam, my dream was simply to bring authentic Thai flavours to Mumbai and create a space where people felt at home while discovering the richness of Thai cuisine. Over the years, that dream grew into a beautiful journey, and I am so grateful for the loyal guests who made Thai Naam what it is today."





Jawairia Merchant revealed that the new location will feature a Pan-Asian menu. She said, "As we look ahead, I feel it's the right time for Thai Naam to evolve. Diners today are excited about exploring all of Asia, and I want to create a concept that reflects that curiosity. With this in mind, we will be closing our current outlet for a while as we prepare to reopen with a bigger, Pan-Asian vision."

More About Thai Naam

Celebrated chef Ananda Solomon established Thai Naam in Andheri in 2020. At the time, this restaurant marked his comeback to the city's food scene after a long time. Chef Ananda Solomon is widely credited with introducing India to authentic Thai cuisine (through the legendary Thai Pavilion at President, Mumbai IHCL SeleQtions). Although Chef Ananda is no longer with Thai Naam, the restaurant is often remembered in association with him. Jawairia Merchant stated, "Thai Naam began under the culinary leadership of Chef Solomon, and his contribution has been an important part of our story. Today, our dedicated in-house team carries the torch forward, with me personally overseeing the kitchen and creative direction. This is not a goodbye, it's a pause. A moment to reimagine, refine, and return with something even more exciting."





Mumbai Restaurants That Have Shut Recently

Several well-known restaurants in Mumbai have closed their doors recently. Some of them have hinted at continuing after a pause - either through a different service model like delivery or through establishing themselves at a new location. For instance, Shilpa Shetty's Bastian Bandra closed its doors recently. She revealed that it will reopen in a new avatar in Juhu (read more here). Before that, another popular hotspot in Bandra announced its closure. Santa Maria on Waroda Road was a cosy sandwich shop that managed to charm many since its opening in April last year. The establishment promised to return soon. Read its full statement here.





Some days ago, the iconic New Yorker restaurant in Chowpatty revealed that it will cease operations after 45 years. The owner said that it may launch a delivery service. Click here to know more.

