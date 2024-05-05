Mulberries are summer special berries, also called 'shehtoot' in Hindi. These are rich in vitamin C and iron. If you have never used these sweet and juicy berries in recipes before, try out our suggested mulberry recipes this summer and they will soon become your favourite. From breakfast to dessert, mulberries can be used in a variety of recipes, adding their fruity flavour to your dishes. Are you excited to find out? Head to the kitchen and try out these amazing mulberry recipes.

Here Are 5 Delicious Mulberry Recipes You Must Try This Summer:

1. Mulberry Smoothie Bowl

If you like the colour purple, you will love this mulberry smoothie bowl recipe. Take a blender jar and add frozen mulberries, frozen bananas, some protein powder, oats, honey and a little milk. Blend into a thick smoothie and transfer it into a smoothie bowl. Garnish with mulberries and bananas. Enjoy!

2. Mulberry Lime Cooler

If you are bored of drinking lemonade all summer, add a fruity punch to it with mulberries. Simply blend mulberries in a blender with pink rock salt and some maple syrup. Strain the liquid. Add water, lemon juice, mint leaves and ice. Enjoy!

3. Mulberry And Apple Chutney

Here is a sweet and spicy chutney recipe, prepared using fruits. This chutney is a must-try. Now that the juicy mulberries are in season. To make this quick chutney, first heat olive oil in a pan and saute onions till lightly brown. Add apples and caramelise apples till slightly brown. Add mulberries, honey, apple cider vinegar, grated ginger, salt and some chilli flakes. Cook till the apples are soft and mushy. Let it cool and store it in an airtight container. Refrigerate and enjoy with your meals.

4. Mulberry Basil Margarita

The use of seasonal berries makes summer cocktails more refreshing. While a lot of people use mangoes in summer cocktails, our beloved mulberries are still not used that popularly. Well, let us tell you that these berries taste wonderful in cocktails. Muddle mulberry, sugar and basil using a muddler. Then add lemon juice, tequila and club soda. Add ice cubes and serve!

5. Mulberry Pie

Forget apple pie, summertime is the season to enjoy sweet mulberry pies. In a mixing bowl combine sugar, flour, baking powder and salt and mix well. Add milk, and melted butter and whisk until smooth. Pour the batter into the greased flan tin. Gently spread mulberries (washed and stalks cut off) over the top of the batter, keeping them away from the sides. Sprinkle sugar on top. Place the pie in a preheated oven and bake for around 25 minutes until golden.

Which of these recipes will you try first? Share with us in the comments section.