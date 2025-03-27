Tejasswi Prakash is not just winning hearts on Celebrity MasterChef with her cooking skills – she is also making waves on the global food scene. Her unique creation, Dosa Bombolini, has impressed none other than Chef Vikas Khanna. It earned a spot on the anniversary menu of his Michelin-star restaurant Bungalow in NYC. And that's not all – Tejasswi will also receive 10% of the revenue from her dish! The actress's innovative recipe gives the classic Italian Bombolini a South Indian twist. Instead of a sweet doughnut, she crafted a savoury, spiced version packed with veggies, served on a rich pumpkin gravy base instead of Italian cream. The bold fusion of flavours caught the judges' attention, and now, it's ready to be savoured by food lovers in NYC.





Announcing this historic moment, Vikas Khanna shared on Instagram, “As we celebrate our First Anniversary, we're thrilled to bring something truly special to life on Friday, March 28th. For the first time in MasterChef history, I'm serving a dish created by a contestant. Yes! We are proud to feature the incredible Dosa Bomboloni by Tejasswi Prakash at Bungalow.”







Vikas Khanna's Bungalow in New York is a hotspot for global celebrities, and Hollywood star Anne Hathaway is no exception. Back in December 2024, the Devil Wears Prada actress dined at the Michelin-star restaurant and spent some quality time with the celebrity chef himself. Dropping an emotional note about her visit on Instagram, Vikas Khanna shared how Anne Hathaway's presence at Bungalow held a special significance for him. An excerpt from his note read, “Every line, every laugh. And somehow, I was so happy to feed her. Cooking and serving are the only ways I know how to express love and gratitude.”

Before that, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas also had a fantastic time at Bungalow. Sharing their experience on Instagram, Priyanka wrote, “Thank you @bungalowny for being incredible hosts. And Vikas, thank you for a taste of home.” One of the snaps from their “date night” featured the power couple seated with the celebrity chef. Click here to read the full story.





Tejasswi Prakash's dish, making its way to the global food scene, is nothing short of inspiring.