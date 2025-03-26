Tender coconut water or nariyal paani is one of the most popular summer beverages in India. This natural cold drink is well-known for its hydrating and cooling properties, along with several other benefits. Light on the system and subtly sweet, nariyal paani is loved by many people. Recently, a doctor's reaction to an X post about the high prices of coconut water grabbed many eyeballs online. The first post was shared by Chennai-based X user Mahesh Iyer (@vincimax) who wrote about the fixed rates of this drink in his city.





The post read, "And the tender coconut water mafia has fixed the price of tender coconut at Rs 60 throughout the city. A keen observation. In other cities, I have noticed differences in pricing as per locality. Here it is fixed at 60. Hardly 200 ml of liquid." A Bengaluru-based doctor, Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy (@DrDeepakKrishn1), reshared the post on his own X page and added a comment saying, "Overrated drink. If you have a coconut tree at home or farm, drink it. Otherwise, there is no need to buy and drink. Drink water."

Disclaimer: NDTV does not vouch for the claims in the posts by the X users.





Also Read: Can Diabetics Drink Coconut Water? Expert Weighs In





The doctor's words have sparked a heated debate online. Many people disagreed with him and spoke about their personal experiences of benefitting from coconut water. Others felt that the nariyal paani is not as necessary as it is made out to be. Some asked the doctor himself for alternatives. Read reactions from X users below:

Also Read: Why You Can't Board A Plane With Coconut In Your Baggage





Has this discussion about coconut water got you thinking about your summer diet? There are many traditional Indian cold drinks that are perfect for this season. Click here to discover some of them.



