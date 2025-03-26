Tender coconut water or nariyal paani is one of the most popular summer beverages in India. This natural cold drink is well-known for its hydrating and cooling properties, along with several other benefits. Light on the system and subtly sweet, nariyal paani is loved by many people. Recently, a doctor's reaction to an X post about the high prices of coconut water grabbed many eyeballs online. The first post was shared by Chennai-based X user Mahesh Iyer (@vincimax) who wrote about the fixed rates of this drink in his city.
The post read, "And the tender coconut water mafia has fixed the price of tender coconut at Rs 60 throughout the city. A keen observation. In other cities, I have noticed differences in pricing as per locality. Here it is fixed at 60. Hardly 200 ml of liquid." A Bengaluru-based doctor, Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy (@DrDeepakKrishn1), reshared the post on his own X page and added a comment saying, "Overrated drink. If you have a coconut tree at home or farm, drink it. Otherwise, there is no need to buy and drink. Drink water."
Overrated drink. If you have a coconut tree at home or farm, drink it. Otherwise, there is no need to buy and drink. Drink water. https://t.co/GVHQsObDT3
— Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy (@DrDeepakKrishn1) March 26, 2025
The doctor's words have sparked a heated debate online. Many people disagreed with him and spoke about their personal experiences of benefitting from coconut water. Others felt that the nariyal paani is not as necessary as it is made out to be. Some asked the doctor himself for alternatives. Read reactions from X users below:
I beg to differ on this doc... Coconut water is one of the best drinks that can rehydrate and replenish you with electrolytes. I do not think it is an overrated drink.
If cost is an issue, then that's a different issue to tackle.— Varsha #FoodDetective🕵️ (@menonvarsha) March 26, 2025
Good point, sir. They've become crazily expensive. I think If people really need to drink something other than water, they can opt for coconut water instead of FMCG 'hydration drinks' that are full of sugar.— HarshAAA🇮🇳 (@harshithkDr) March 26, 2025
I beg to differ, sir.
During my post PG night duties, drinking #coconut water in the morning gave that boost to continue working, reduced the eye strain/ headache/ disorientation. Was way better than #caffeine or drinking 25%D!
Coconut water= Amrutha 🙏😇#NightdutyTips— Dr Shiva Subramanya (@DrShivaSpeaks) March 26, 2025
Tender coconut water is nature's refreshing elixir! Packed with electrolytes, it's a perfect hydrating drink, containing low calories, high potassium, and essential vitamins like C and B. Great for rehydration, digestion, and boosting immunity. Drink up for a healthy boost!— Aiyanna (@AAmmanichanda) March 26, 2025
I strongly disagree. In summer i have always preferred it over bottled water sold in the market. Takes care of electrolytes imbalance caused by excessive perspiration in summer without doubt.— ShanElan (@ShanElan8) March 26, 2025
I don't drink it regularly but I drink it because I like it. I love the taste of a coconut water and tender coconut.
Never thought it will cure anything. Pure taste.— ਭਾਖਨ/भाखन (@bhakhan) March 26, 2025
It's same. Recently visited Kerala, there also it's Rs 60.
It seems entire country selling for Rs 60— Arcchana U Rahatade (@Archu3004) March 26, 2025
Hardly drink as most of time the cost is not at all worth, especially in BLR.— Mallikarjun Halburgi (@mvhdbl) March 26, 2025
