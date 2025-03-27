Food content creators on Instagram often try to capture something unique to catch the attention of their viewers. Recently, a digital content creator's attempt to generate interest around a fruit resulted in a viral video that many found "absurd" and "hilarious". In her Instagram video, Sweety Craft discovered chikoo (chiku), also called sapodilla and termed the fruit an "exotic potato". She was surprised to discover that this 'potato' is eaten raw. She built a fascination around the fruit, which many viewers familiar with the fruit called "hyped".





She describes the flesh inside the "potato" skin as a "slightly slimy orange". She notices that it is quite soft and says the taste is like a pear in syrup. While the comparison of a chikoo to a potato seems far-fetched, the two may look similar to someone completely unfamiliar due to their brown skin, similar size and round shape.







The viral video has clocked 6 million views. Take a look at the comments dropped by Indian viewers:





"I have never seen a chiku insulted so badly," a viewer wrote.





Another said, "Sister it's a chikoo, you're ruining my favourite fruit."





One joked, "Chikoo crying in the corner."





A user explained, "It's not a potato. It's a sapote, also called Chikoo. It's a fruit."





This is not the first bizarre food comparison on the internet. Previously, a vlogger went viral for calling the Indian sweet dish modak a "sweet momo". Read all about it here.