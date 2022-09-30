What comes to your mind when we say butter chicken? Juicy chicken tikkas, dunked in creamy, buttery curry, the dish spells indulgence. In fact, it won't be an exaggeration to say that butter chicken is one of the most popular Indian chicken curries across the globe. So much so, that you will find people going all creative with this hearty dish. From butter chicken burgers to butter chicken pizza and more - we have tried pairing butter chicken with almost dish we love. That's not all. We also use the left-over curry to make noodles, paratha and fried rice. But have you ever tried pairing butter chicken with ice cream? You heard us. We recently came across a video where a chef has gone some extra miles to experiment with the dish - he has prepared a creamy ice cream with butter chicken.





The video, uploaded on Instagram by 'foodvoodindia', features chefs adding scoops of frozen butter chicken puree in a bowl and then spicy green chutney on the top. The chefs then add a side of biscotti and serve the guests. "Would you want to try this Butter Chicken Ice cream?" reads the caption of the video. Take a look:





The video soon took social media by storm with people reacting to it strongly. They created memes, jokes and reaction videos on Facebook and Instagram. Some of the users also commented on the original video in utter shock.





"Noo," wrote a person. Another comment read, "Crazy stuff hai yaar (It's a crazy thing)." A third person wrote, "Was it spicy or what?" Some people also reacted to it saying, "Why?" and "Oh God!"





If given a choice, would you want to try this butter chicken ice cream? Do let us know in the comments below.