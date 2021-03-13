Nothing makes a dull day brighter than watching relatable funny videos and memes on the internet. And social media is a treasure trove of that! Don't you agree? A recent video that has gone viral on Instagram has left everyone in splits simply because of how apt it is! From chefs, home-chefs to cooking enthusiasts, everyone is laughing hard over a video which quite aptly describes the reaction of 'jeera' (cumin) when it is thrown into hot oil!

Take a look at this video by Instagrammer Mohit Khurana:

"Try not to laugh", he wrote in the caption. And we miserably failed at that! The video has so far garnered 259k views and loads of funny reactions from people across social media platforms. So much so that even popular chef Kunal Kapur couldn't hold himself back and re-shared the video on Instagram. "Control jeera. Control! What other funny captions can you think of? Tell me in the comments below", Kunal wrote on Instagram.

(Also Read: Celeb Chef Kunal Kapur Opens Up About Personal Life, Cooking During Lockdown And More In An Exclusive Interview)

His followers definitely reacted with some even saying that this could be mustard seeds more than jeera! "My stomach after I had tonnes of regular chilli powder instead of Kashmiri chilli" a user wrote. "Pakoda in hot oil, another user commented. A lot of people also related the video to popping of popcorns!"

Do you have any quirky take on the video? Tell us in the comments section below!