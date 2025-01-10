Guinness World Records (GWR) is known for showcasing some of the most spectacular talents daily. From people setting records for crushing walnuts with their elbows and chopping celery slices while blindfolded to eating a huge pile of cotton candy in a minute - we've seen it all. These talents constantly captivate audiences, leaving us eager to see more records. Recently, another record has caught people's attention. In a video posted on their official Instagram page, a man set the record for the fastest time to drink two litres of soda. Popular American YouTuber Eric 'Badlands' Booker achieved this remarkable feat in just 18.45 seconds.

In the video shared by GWR, Booker can be seen gulping down a huge jar of soda. At the end of the clip, he lets out a loud burp and can be heard saying, "That was delicious." The speed and precision with which he drank the soda in the blink of an eye is truly remarkable. The video's caption reads, "Fastest time to drink two litres of soda - 18.45 sec by Eric Booker US #GuinnessWorldRecords #OfficiallyAmazing."

This is not the first time Booker has set a Guinness World Record. Earlier in 2022, he broke the world record for drinking one litre of soda in just 6.80 seconds. In the video, he can be seen pouring a bottle of soda into a measuring cup. "I feel great," he shared, before drinking the entire beverage in seconds. Not only that, but he also downed a litre of tomato sauce in 1 minute 18 seconds. Read more about it here.

Apart from Booker, several other food-related Guinness World Records have been set recently. A few days ago, Zhang Yazhou from China sliced through 41 cucumbers in just one minute using nothing but playing cards. Yes, you read that right! Zhang's achievement wasn't a fluke. According to Guinness World Records, it took him 20 days of practice to perfect his throws and make it into the record books.

