The famous chocolatier Chef Amaury Guichon has set a new Guinness World Record at his pastry academy in Las Vegas by creating the "largest chocolate sculpture of fruit", marking a significant achievement in the world of pastry art. The sculpture, confirmed to measure 66 inches by 29.57 inches, shows his mastery over making chocolate in different shapes and sizes. The official Instagram handle of the Guinness World Records shared a video where Chef Guichon talked about the complexities of working with chocolate as a sculpting medium. In the video, Chef Guichon can be seen making a half-peeled banana mould. He then puts a chocolate mould on the banana that fits perfectly atop it, showcasing his remarkable skills and attention to detail.





The chef explained that chocolate's property of existing as both liquid and solid at the same temperature is a "challenge and also an opportunity". He added that over the last decade, he has developed specialised techniques to turn chocolate, a precious and costly material, into stunning sculptures. He further talked about how while the moulds he uses are basic shapes like eggs or spheres, it is the assembly and final touches that transform them into art.





This record marks Chef Guichon's second Guinness World Record. His first record was for the largest chocolate sculpture of a balloon animal, wherein a balloon dog was made entirely from chocolate and sprayed pink with a cocoa butter and colourant mix.

The internet was amazed by the achievement.





One user commented under the video, "Glad he's finally getting the global recognition he deserves."





Another user talked about Chef Amaury Guichon's Netflix show School of Chocolate and wrote, "Still waiting for another season of School of Chocolate."





Many left congratulatory comments and praised his skills.





A user said, "Well deserved...the guy is the best."





Another commented, "Congratulations to him. He deserves to be there."





A few weeks ago, Amaury Guichon's creation 'Peach Cake Fan' went viral when he turned a cake into a "functional" fan. The cake, made from baked, syrup-soaked dough, had a peach-basil filling. Guichon used white chocolate to form the fan's blades and stand, along with edible silver screws, creating an entirely chocolate centre for the fan.