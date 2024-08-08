Pepperoni pizza. An Italian delight that evokes a myriad of happy emotions among many pizza lovers. As for quesadillas, can there be anything better than tearing the soft-chewy slice and devouring the gooey cheesiness? For all cheese aficionados out there, we have some good news. You can have the best of both worlds, aka pepperoni pizza and quesadilla at home without spending bucks on restaurants and cafes. That too, in just 60 seconds! A video creator has demonstrated a quick and easy way to prepare a Pepperoni Pizza Quesadilla that will leave you hungry for some right away. The clip of the cooking method was shared on Facebook.

To begin with, the round and juicy pepperoni slices are heated in a pan. Next, a generous amount of grated mozzarella cheese is sprinkled into it. Mouthwatering already, right foodies? In the following step, the cook whisks two egg yolks (quite thoroughly) into a cup and pours them into the pan. After sprinkling some salt for seasoning, he takes out a tortilla to create the base. We are in the final few steps now! The cook places the tortilla upon the pepperoni slices and cheese topping before flipping the pan on a wooden board. Finally, he drizzles it with olive oil, folds it in half and slices it into 4 parts. “60 Second Pepperoni Pizza Quesadilla. When time is short but pizza is life,” read the caption. The video has amassed close to 2 million likes. Check it out here.

Photo Credit: Unsplash (for representational purposes only)



Here is how people reacted online to this viral recipe:

“Definitely going to try this,” confirmed a culinary enthusiast

Another opined that it was an “easy lunch” for their kids

Thanking the cook for the recipe, a person exclaimed, “Omg! Looks so good! Yum!”

“I tried (and) this was awesome” revealed an individual.

“I make this all the time. It's (fire emoji)” read a remark

“Substitute egg with crispy bacon and pizza sauce” suggested a foodie.

Planning to make the dish for dinner, another said, “I would double the eggs”

What did you think of this viral video? Let us know in the comments below.

