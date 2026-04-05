Do you keep track of expiry dates every time you buy a soft drink or packaged snacks? We often overlook checking the labels, which at times lead to various problems such as indigestion, food poisoning and more. Social media user Divya Gandotra Tandon recently highlighted one such incident, which is going viral. Food safety has become one of the most alarming situations currently. Although concerned authorities are consistently taking major action in such situations, we still come across many more cases of food safety violations daily. Amid this, Divya took to X, exposing how easy it is to wipe out the original expiry dates and replace them with fake ones on popular beverages.





The shocking video shows how printed expiry labels on bottles of Coca-Cola, Fanta and Red Bull can be easily wiped out using nothing more than hand sanitiser and a tissue. Calling it “a massive safety concern”, she states, “If anyone can just wipe away an expiry date and stamp a new one, how can we truly trust the freshness of what we're drinking? This opens the door for scams and serious health risks."





The need of the hour is to bring some significant changes:

1. Better Ink: She urged the brands to use “tamper-proof, permanent ink that can't be easily removed”.





2. Strict Laws: The user wrote, “We need the government to step in with stricter regulations to prevent this kind of manipulation.”





3. QR Codes: She also mentioned that every product should have a unique QR code that links directly to its manufacturing and expiry data in a secure database. She adds, “A quick scan should be all it takes to verify what we're buying!”





She concluded the post by mentioning, “Let's spread the word and demand better for our health and safety.”





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The post instantly sparked massive concerns on social media.





A user said, “Erasing batch code deliberately is a crime.”

Another person added, “The date can be erased with simple mail scratching or one can use deo or nail polish remover. I mean the ink which is used to print the date is of the cheaper quality than the 10 rupees sketch ink.”

Someone even talked about the freshness of the product, highlighting, “The first thought must trigger in mind ‘Those are not FRESH drinks'. I have completely stopped & others to realise & not to buy & get cancers/diseases.”

Echoing the same emotion, a person tagged the Food Safety & Standard Authority of India and asked, “Is it that difficult to implement QR Code on the products?”

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These situations highlight the importance of bringing more safety measures into practice.