Focusing on health while still enjoying bread can be challenging. But for people with gluten intolerance, what if there is a type of bread made from rice flour instead of wheat flour? Being gluten-free, it does not cause adverse reactions. In a viral video on Instagram, a culinary content creator named Carmen Iribarne shared a nutritious and simple recipe for gluten-free rice bread that requires minimal ingredients and easy steps. In the video, she says, “If you blend soaked rice with water, olive oil, salt, honey and fresh yeast. Pour it into a mould and let it rest. Add seeds and bake it, you'll get this super fluffy gluten-free rice bread that tastes amazing.”





Here is how you can also make gluten-free rice bread at home:

Ingredients:

350 g raw rice, soaked for at least 4 hours (12 oz)

210 ml warm water (3/4 cup + 2 tbsp)

30 ml extra virgin olive oil (2 tbsp)

20 ml honey (1 tbsp)

1 tsp salt

20 g fresh yeast (0.7 oz)

Seeds for topping

Instructions:

Drain the soaked rice very well. Add the rice, warm water, olive oil, honey and salt to a blender. Blend the mixture for several minutes until it is completely smooth. Add the crumbled fresh yeast to the mixture and blend again. Pour the entire liquid batter into a greased loaf pan. Cover the pan with a cloth and sprinkle seeds of your choice on top. Let the batter rest for 1 hour in a warm place. Bake the mixture at 355°F for 40 minutes. Let the baked bread cool before removing it from the pan. Slice and serve.

That is it – the gluten-free rice bread is ready to savour. Watch the video here:

Enjoy this healthier, gluten-free bread recipe made with minimal ingredients and easy steps!