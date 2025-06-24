Adah Sharma is a foodie at heart, and a video of the actress making jalebi at a sweet shop in Indore is proof. Here, Adah can be seen holding a white cloth with a hole at the bottom filled with the fermented batter, then making swirling patterns on the hot oil. The actress even tries her best to create patterns representing the letters of her name while narrating, "Ye bahut mushkil hai (This is difficult)," and continues, "Oh, no yeh maine kya kiya. Sab mix ho gaya. Oh no. Toh main gol gol hi banayungi. Alu banati hu main. Alu aur matar ke daane (Oh no, what have I done. Everything got mixed up. Oh no. I will make it round. I will make potatoes and peas)," as she shakes her hand to squeeze drops from the cloth. The hilarious note atop this part of the video reads, "Kaun taste karega (Who will taste this)?"





She adds, "Aise lambe lambe. Sab mix ho gaya, na? Mix ho gaya. Oh, maine waste kiya apka jalebi. (Long ones like this. Everything got mixed up, right? It got mixed up. Oh, I wasted your jalebi.) Sorry." Despite failing in her attempts, she remains cheerful while accepting, "And I will try one. Okay, jalebi banana bahut mushkil hai aur main sirf kha sakti hun (Making jalebi is very difficult, and I can only eat it). Thank you."

Check out the full video below:

Adah also showcases the end product alongside a hilarious note atop it that says, "Waste nahi hue (These weren't wasted)! Tedha medha masala jalebi noodle style." "Jalebi banai... ab tum uljho (I made jalebi... now you get confused). Stunt performed by a trained professional. Jalebis were harmed in the making. Waste nahi gaye (Nothing was wasted)... Noodle Jeeravan Jalebi bahut tasty tha (was very tasty)," reads her caption.





The video was loved by her millions of fans, with some even calling her 'Jalebi Bai'. When in Indore, Adah also relished the famous Indori poha among the array of street delicacies found there. In a post on Instagram, the actress documented her foodie journey while she went to attend an event in the commercial hub of Madhya Pradesh. An excerpt from her note read, "Indore aae aur Indori poha nahi khaaya, aisa ho sakta hai? (Can it be possible that you come to Indore and don't eat Indori Poha?)"

Watch the full post below:

We are super delighted with Adah Sharma's culinary journeys in Indore. Aren't you?