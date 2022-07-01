Our love for pizza knows no bound. So much so that today this Italian dish has become a staple in our food habit. And if you are like us, then you too look for occasions to binge on this cheesy delight. We get a variety of pizzas everywhere - there's chicken pizza, veg pizza, four cheese pizza, pepperoni pizza and more. Then you get the experimental ones. Internet is loaded with videos of pizzas with unique (read: bizarre) toppings like kiwi, ice-cream, chocolate and what not. But have you ever heard of ice pizza? That's right. We came across a pizza recipe that uses ice cubes as toppings.





The ice pizza recipe video has been shared by a chef, who goes by the name 'Does He Bake Dough' on Instagram. The video has gone viral on the internet, garnering 110k likes and thousands of comments. In the video, we could see someone kneading a pizza dough, spreading it with hand and topped it with three ice cubes before putting it into oven. Finally, after the pizza got baked, the person drizzled grated cheese and some condiments on the top before serving. Take a look at the video:





Interesting; isn't it? While we are not sure if anyone would try this recipe at home, but it has surely grabbed attention of the internet users. "Showed this to my Italian friend, he died," wrote a person. Another user commented, "Why can't people just be somewhat normal?"





"I seriously can't tell if this is a joke or not," a comment read. "Can u pass us the recipe?" commented another person.





What are your thoughts about this one-of-a-kind ice pizza? Do let us know in the comments below.