Who doesn't love pizza? Just thinking about a thin crust pizza laden with all things delicious and cheesy makes up slurp every single time. Well, no doubt this Italian delight has a huge fan base across the world which is why pizza has now become an important part of our cuisine as well. If you look around and explore, you will notice tiny eateries and cafes experimenting with this recipe; for instance, kulhad pizza, chapati pizza, pizza roll and many more. Some of these recipes turned out to be utterly delicious while others may sound a little bizarre. If you are someone who loves experimenting with the recipes, then it's time for us to reveal the surprise for you. Here we bring you a recipe for pizza which can be made in just 5 minutes. It is perfect for the time when you want to enjoy the pizza flavours without investing much time and effort. This recipe is called papad pizza.





As the name suggests, the base of this pizza is made with papad and the toppings are same as the original pizza recipe. You can use any kind of toppings according to your choice. Chicken, bacon, veg or anything. So, without wasting much time, let's learn how to make it.

Papad Pizza Recipe: How To Make Papad Pizza

The recipe is very easy to make. All you need to do is take a papad slice, spread pizza sauce on it, if you do not have pizza sauce, mix ketchup and mayonnaise.

Then add in your favourite toppings (veggies, meat, chicken etc), sprinkle a considerable amount of cheese and seasonings. Bake for 3-4 minutes and that's all you need to do to enjoy the pizza at home.





For the complete papad pizza recipe, click here.





For more pizza recipes, click here.





The papad base is super crispy and thin. Try it out and let us know how you liked it in the comment section below. For more such unique recipe hacks, stay tuned!









