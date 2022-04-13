If there is any food that people around the world love having, it is that tasty bowl of noodles. They are one of the easiest and most accessible dishes to make. Plus, each region makes noodles differently. For instance, in India, we have those desi style noodles, chilli garlic noodles, and now with a variation of even the trendy peanut butter noodles, there is indeed no end to all the fantastic flavours we can try! However, sometimes, things can go out of hand when people experiment too much. Recently, one such experiment with noodles has left people on the internet disgusted. This time a woman was seen mixing noodles with dal and soy sauce! Yes, you read that right. Sounds almost unbelievable, right? But this woman has for sure done it.





In a video uploaded by Instagram user @desi.sauce, we can see a woman sitting at the table with a bowl of noodles in front of her. These noodles are mixed with what seems to be a yellow-coloured dal. On top of that, the woman was also seen adding soy sauce to it. Watch the full video here:





Ever since the video was uploaded, it has been viewed 135k times, has 8k likes and hundreds of comments. Many people were left appalled by this creation. A user wrote, "Enough internet for today." Another person said, "No, please, just no!" Someone also added, "She needs to be in jail right now."





Many users have also commented that anyone trying this combination should be put in prison. A user wrote, "Someone call the police this is literally the biggest crime anyone can ever commit." Another person commented, "I would like to get her arrested for the crime."





In contrast to these comments, many users also said they would like to try this combination. A person wrote, "You know what, I would try that." Another user wrote, "Dude, but dal makhani+noodles taste awesome as hell."





What do you think about this combination? Would you ever try it out? Let us know in the comments below!