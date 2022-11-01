The curiosity about Japanese food has been quite high in the recent past. In 2021, Google revealed it was one of the top-searched cuisines globally. Although there is so much that the cuisine has to offer, one of the most popular dishes has to be Sushi. The perfect combination of fish, rice and seaweed - every bite of Sushi is heavenly and delicious. So when a chef blogger duo created the world's largest sushi roll, it immediately got us to sit up and take notice! Chef Nick DiGiovanni and chef Lynn Davis together created this interesting record a few days back. Take a look at the video they shared on Instagram:

The giant sushi roll that the chef duo created weighed a whopping 1,360 kg. It measured 2.16 metres or 7 feet 1 inch in terms of diameter. Further, 500 pounds of cucumber, 500 pounds of salmon, 2,000 pounds of sushi rice and 1,000 pounds of nori were used in its making. After breaking the record, Nick and Lynn also donated the sushi to a homeless shelter that used it.





According to the video shared by Nick DiGiovanni, the record is for the largest sushi roll slice in terms of diameter at a single point. As for the requirements of the record, the sushi roll must be roughly circular in size and must include typical ingredients such as cold vinegar-dressed rice, nori seaweed sheets, and at least two different fillings.





In the same video of the largest sushi roll shared on YouTube, Nick DiGiovanni attempted to break the record of filleting a 10-pound fish, previously held by Gordon Ramsay. While Gordon managed to do this in 1 minute and five seconds, chef Nick broke his record by filleting it in just a minute.

Take a look at the full video here:







Interestingly, chef Nick and Lynn hold three Guinness World Record titles already - the world's largest cake pop, the world's largest chicken nugget and the most fast food restaurants visited in 24 hours.





