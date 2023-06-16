The love for Japanese food has overtaken the Indian diner's palate. From gyoza to ramen, teppanyaki to sushi - all these dishes have become our favourites in the last couple of years. The subtle yet enjoyable flavours of sushi are relished by people of all age groups in the country. We see new sushi variations and versions popping up on restaurant menus much to our delight. Not just in terms of food trends, but even the numbers speak in favour of India's growing love for sushi. Food aggregator application Swiggy stated that India has ordered a whopping 2.6 lakh sushi rolls in the year 2022-23.

Ahead of International Sushi Day on June 18, a Swiggy spokesperson revealed, "India's love for sushi has reached new heights, with Swiggy witnessing a culinary revolution in the past year. In 2022-23, an astounding 260,000 sushi rolls were devoured, showing that our country has fully embraced the taste of sushi."

India has displayed a love for sushi and the numbers are here to prove it. Photo: Unsplash

Further, the Sushi movement is not just limited to the metropolitan cities but has also percolated to other tier 2 cities as well. Swiggy revealed that over 15% of the nation's authentic sushi restaurants are in tier 2 cities. Meanwhile, Bangalore, Delhi and Mumbai are undoubtedly the sushi capitals. "While Bangalore, Delhi, and Mumbai are known as the sushi capitals, even tier 2 cities in India have caught onto the global food trends, boasting 15% of the nation's authentic sushi restaurants," read the statement.

Although sushi is typically a non-vegetarian dish, the vegetarian version has also found many takers in India. The sushi options are no longer limited to raw fish or crab, as vegetarian ingredients are being used in myriad and creative ways to make sushi in India. "Vegetarian options like Asparagus Tempura and spicy veg tempura have seen a rise in popularity compared to dynamite sushi. Chefs across the country have been experimenting with different flavours and adapting to India's taste and dietary preferences," the spokesperson said.

What do you think about sushi and its journey in India? Tell us what you think about this Japanese delight in the comments.