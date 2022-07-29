If you've ever tried your hand at baking, you would know it is not an easy task to get it all right. Baking requires precision and patience, and many lack these skills. Can you imagine a specially-abled person acing the baking game? We know someone who does. Varun, a young, specially-abled boy from Mumbai has mastered the art of baking and has even made a career out of it. A video of him baking some yummy goodies surfaced on the internet and he is receiving accolades for his hard work.





The video was shared by food blogger Mayank Shah on his Instagram handle 'flavoursoftravels'. It reveals that Varun has Fragile X Syndrome, a genetic condition that causes learning disability and slow cognitive functions. It is inspirational how in the face of adversity, Varun took to baking and successfully so. Mayank wrote in the caption of the video: "Varun is an exceptionally talented boy and his passion for baking makes everything all the more delicious! Varun has gone beyond his diagnosis and is creating his success story! This Fragile X Awareness month, let's encourage and support Varun."





Watch the video here:





In the video, Mayank is seen trying Vanilla Sponge Cake made by Varun and he claims that "this is the softest cupcake I've had in my entire life." Mayank also reveals that Varun can bake anything - cake, cupcakes and even muffins. From getting the right measurements to taking baked dishes out of the oven in time to icing the cakes - he can do it all.





Needless to say, this video warmed the hearts of all viewers who showered it with appreciation. The post has garnered more than five lakh views, over 40 thousand likes and hundreds of comments like:





"Heyyy! This is great. Thank you for promoting such content"





"Well done Varun!! Wishing you all the best always"





"Presentation is also good"





"I like this video from your all videos as this video spreads humanity. God bless Varun. We all have to support him and encourage him."





"Finally someone worth an appreciation."





"God bless talented Varun"





Are you also impressed by Varun and want to support him? Mayank shared the link of Varun's mother on his post from where people can order.





We wish Varun keeps sharing love and joy through his excellent bakes.