What do a dreamy chocolate mousse, delicious lemon tart, and scrumptious tiramisu have in common? A whole lot of satisfaction and happiness. That's right. Desserts have that superpower to make us all happy, including the fitness enthusiast Mira Kapoor. On Saturday, Mira was “chilling big” in Delhi and her sweet dump is the proof. She visited the popular bakery in the National Capital - The Big Chill Creamery and teased us with an array of cheesecakes, brownie cake, ice cream and sorbet. While the first snap featured sun-kissed Mira relishing a spoonful of her dessert, the following images took us on a short tour of the cakery.

“Chilling Big,” Mira Kapoor captioned the post and accompanied it with cheesecake, ice cream and sorbet emojis. Take a look:

Also Read: For Mira Kapoor, 'Sundays Are For Rajma Chawal To Be Eaten By Hands'

Story doesn't end here. Mira's Saturday binge wasn't just limited to desserts. A glimpse of her Instagram Stories spilled the beans about her “lunch date” with her girlfriend. FYI: Mira visited Erawaan - The Claridges in Delhi.

To start with, there was a cooler loaded with ice and a slice of lemon.

Also Read: 'What's On My Plate?' Asks Mira Kapoor As She Shares A Glimpse Of Her Breakfast

Wondering what she relished for the main course? The photo featured a bowl of white rice, Mira's favourite Thai curry along with a plateful of what looked like salad, served with tofu, red chilli flakes, crushed peanuts, and lemon. A glimpse of the meal will leave you drooling for sure. Take a look:

Mira Kapoor winded up her “usual shop, eat, goss, drop” series with this last mirror selfie.

Mira Kapoor has a soft spot for Thai cuisine. We still remember how elated she was after relishing the “best Thai curry in Bombay”. Thai curry has transcended boundaries and has made its way on the menu of restaurants around the world. It gets its taste from the host of spices and a variety of vegetables, which are cooked to perfection. Mira's hunt for the best Thai curry in Bombay concluded and she made it a point to share it with her fans. She relished the authentic Thai curry with some rice. Read all about it here.

If you love Thai curry as much as Mira Kapoor does, here's a recipe for you to try. Click here for the recipe.