Thai cuisine has a reputation for offering some of the most flavoursome dishes. From hot red chilli and basil to prawns and coconut, fresh spices and ingredients are widely used in the preparation of scrumptious Thai food. Talking of the cuisine, it wouldn't be fair to not mention the popular Thai curry that has transcended boundaries to feature on the menu of restaurants around the world. The curry gets its taste from the host of spices and a variety of vegetables that go into it, and then cooked to perfection. Most of us are always on the hunt for that one dish that can make us lick our fingers. And it seems that the search is over for Mira Kapoor who has finally found the “best Thai curry I have had in Bombay”. In her Instagram Stories, she shared a picture of the authentic Thai curry with some rice, making us drool instantly.





Mira Kapoor took to Instagram to share the best Thai curry she tried in Bombay.

To begin preparing the vegetable Thai red curry just like Mira Kapoor ate, at home arrange the ingredients below.

Fresh vegetables (red bell pepper, broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, bamboo shoots, and snow peas)

Thai red curry paste – 1 tbsp

Sweet red bell pepper, julienne – 1

Chopped broccoli – 1

Chopped cauliflower – ¼

Zucchini, julienne – 1

Unsweetened coconut milk – 2 tbsp

Bamboo shoots, julienne – 2 tbsp

Once all the ingredients are on the kitchen slab, follow these easy steps.





Step 1: Simmer all the fresh vegetables in an aromatic coconut milk broth.





Step 2: Take a large soup pot or saucepan and heat some oil in it on medium flame.





Step 3: Add curry paste to the pot while mashing it with the back of the spoon. Saute it for around one minute until it becomes fragrant.





Step 4: Add broccoli and cauliflower and mix them well, making sure they are coated well in the paste.





Step 5: Stir-fry the vegetables for two minutes.





Step 6: Add bell pepper and stir-fry them for two minutes before pouring in some coconut milk.





Step: 7 Stir the curry and bring it to a boil. Then turn the heat down and let the curry simmer for 10 minutes.





Step 8: At last, add bamboo shoots and zucchini and simmer the curry for about five minutes. Stir it gently and your Thai curry is prepared.



Click here for the full recipe of red Thai curry.