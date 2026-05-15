Alia Bhatt has received a range of reactions - from praise to trolling - for her appearance at the Cannes film festival 2026. The actor stunned in a total of five outfits over the course of the event. One thing that fuelled Alia before she stepped out was a simple helping of yoghurt, topped with lots of fresh berries - blueberries, blackberries, strawberries and raspberries.





In an Instagram Story, Alia was seen in a bathrobe with her makeup already done, grabbing a nourishing snack before slipping into her outfit. She asked her fans, "Anyone else feel dahi is wow?"

Alia could be seen enjoying the refreshing snack, which blends the goodness of yoghurt - protein, calcium, vitamin B12 and phosphorus - with that of berries, which are rich in fibre, vitamins and antioxidants. This nutritious, protein-rich, and low-calorie snack supports digestive health, promotes satiety, and even contributes to healthy, radiant skin.

Apart from this simple yet powerful snack, Alia's photo dump from Cannes also revealed another favourite - spicy makhanas. The crunchy snack is low in calories, flavourful, satisfying, and packed with protein, fibre, magnesium, and antioxidants.

Photo Credit: Instagram/aliaabhatt

During her flight, Alia was also seen sipping iced water with a lemon wedge, along with black coffee.

Photo Credit: Instagram/aliaabhatt

Her final photo stood out for its playful touch - showing Alia seated at a restaurant with her head resting on the plate.

Photo Credit: Instagram/aliaabhatt

In an interview with Marie Claire France on May 12 during Cannes 2026, Alia spoke about her personal "skin snack" - a simple homemade mix of ghee, jaggery, crushed peanuts and a bit of coconut. According to her, it genuinely works. "It's great for the gut, it's great for the skin," she said. Click here to learn experts' take on how this snack benefits your skin.