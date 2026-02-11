Rashtrapati Bhavan's state dinners often highlight the diversity of Indian regional food, and the recent banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu, on 9 February 2026, for Seychelles President Dr Patrick Herminie was no different. The evening's menu drew from coastal traditions across Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and the Malabar coast, presented in a modern yet rooted format. Among the many dishes served, Batata Nu Shaak stood out for its comforting simplicity. A familiar Gujarati preparation, it offered a homely contrast to the refined spread around it and brought a taste of everyday Indian cooking to an otherwise formal diplomatic table.





What Exactly Is Batata Nu Shaak

Batata Nu Shaak is a traditional Gujarati potato dish made with boiled potatoes tempered in spices such as mustard seeds, sesame seeds, turmeric and ginger‑chilli paste. The preparation is mild, lightly spiced and known for its balance rather than heat. In Gujarati, “batata” refers to potatoes, while “shaak” is the general term for a cooked vegetable dish. The recipe is an everyday staple across the state, enjoyed with rotli, dal and rice, and known for the gentle sweetness and brightness that characterise Gujarati home cooking.

Why It Featured On The Banquet Menu

At the ceremonial dinner, Batata Nu Shaak was part of the main course that showcased coastal ingredients from different regions. The spread included Udupi Brinjal Sukka, Paneer Tellicherry, Mushroom and Dal Varan and ghee‑tempered Sona Masuri rice, along with pickles such as mango chunda and gongura. Batata Nu Shaak represented Gujarat in this lineup, offering a dish that is warm, familiar and integral to everyday meals in the state. Its simplicity added depth to the menu by showing how regional comfort food can be elevated without losing its original character.





How To Make Batata Nu Shaak | Batata Nu Shaak Recipe

Photo: Unsplash

Ingredients

2 cups boiled and chopped potatoes

3 tbsp oil

1 tsp mustard seeds

4 tsp sesame seeds

A few curry leaves

A pinch of asafoetida

Salt to taste

½ tsp turmeric powder

4 tsp ginger‑green chilli paste

1 tbsp lemon juice

¼ cup chopped fresh coriander

How To Make Batata Nu Shaak

Heat oil in a kadhai and add mustard seeds, sesame seeds, curry leaves and asafoetida. When the seeds begin to crackle, add the potatoes, salt, turmeric and ginger‑green chilli paste. Stir well and cook for two to three minutes. Add lemon juice and coriander, mix again and cook for a final minute. Serve hot with rotli, dal or steamed rice.

Batata Nu Shaak's presence at the banquet reflects how deeply rooted regional dishes remain in Indian cooking. Even on a table meant to celebrate diplomatic ties, its understated flavours found a place among more elaborate preparations.