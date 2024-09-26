Dosa is one of the most beloved South Indian breakfast staples, enjoyed not just in India but across the world. Its crisp edges, soft centre, and perfect pairing with chutney and sambar make it an unbeatable meal. While the classic plain dosa has its charm, there's something exciting about the different variations that have emerged over time. From spicy masala dosa to crunchy rava dosa, dosa's versatility is boundless. And now, adding a flavorful twist to this list is the humble and tasty curry leaves dosa. Known for their earthy aroma and slightly peppery taste, curry leaves add a unique depth to the dosa batter. Looking for a new dosa variation? You've landed on the right page. Here, we present an easy recipe for curry leaves dosa that will elevate your breakfast like never before!





Is Curry Leaves Dosa Healthy?

Absolutely! Curry leaves dosa is a brilliant way to add more flavour and nutrients to your diet. Its star ingredient, curry leaves, is packed with vitamins A, B, C, and E, which are extremely beneficial for strengthening hair follicles, reducing hair loss, and improving scalp health. Additionally, these benefits also make curry leaves an excellent ingredient for supporting skin and eye health. This delicious addition to your regular dosa makes it a healthier alternative packed with natural flavours. Plus, making it at home lets you control the quality of ingredients, making it a more wholesome choice for breakfast.

How To Store Leftover Dosa Batter?

If you've made extra curry leaves dosa batter, don't worry! You can store it for later. Just transfer it to an airtight container and keep it in the fridge. It will stay fresh for 2-3 days. Make sure to give it a good stir before using it, as the green paste might settle a bit. If you're using it after a day, add a little water if it thickens to balance the consistency. It will be fresh and ready to cook in no time!

Curry Leaves Dosa Recipe | How To Make Curry Leaves Dosa

Making curry leaves dosa is pretty simple. This recipe was shared on Instagram by digital content creator Nitya Hegde. To make it, start by:

1. Making Green Paste

Wash and rinse curry leaves, coriander leaves, and green chillies. Take a dry blender and add the ingredients along with salt, cumin, and 1/2 cup of water. Blend to make a green paste. Set it aside.

2. Combine Ingredients

Take two cups of dosa batter and add the freshly made green paste to it. Mix well so the dosa batter changes colour to green, with no patches left.

3. Cook Dosa

Heat a tawa on medium flame and grease it with some oil. Add a ladleful of batter onto the greased pan and spread it out. Cover and cook the dosa, drizzling some oil on the sides. Cook until it's nice and crisp. Enjoy!

Bonus Tip:

Pair this delightful dosa with a generous serving of piping hot sambar and spicy peanut chutney, and you're good to go!

