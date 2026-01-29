At a state banquet hosted at Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 27, 2026, the spotlight was firmly on the Himalayas. Curated as a regional showcase for visiting European Union leaders, the menu drew from the food traditions of India's mountain states and featured various high-altitude ingredients. The meal presented a side of Indian cuisine that rarely appears at formal diplomatic tables. One of the delights served was Jakhiya Aloo, a simple Kumaoni potato dish cooked with mustard oil and a native hill spice. It was heartening to see a simple home-style treat served at such a diplomatic event. Given how wholesome and delicious it is, you should also consider trying it at home. Find out more about it below:

What Is Jakhiya Aloo?

Jakhiya Aloo is a traditional potato preparation from the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand. It relies on boiled or parboiled potatoes cooked in mustard oil and tempered with jakhiya seeds, green chillies, turmeric, and salt. There are no onions, no tomatoes, no garam masala. The flavours are comforting and restrained. It is a dish meant to nourish and is often served alongside dal, rice, or mandua roti.





In hill households, this dish appears frequently, especially in colder months. It's filling without being heavy, comforting without being indulgent. It travels well too, which is why variations of it often find their way into packed meals for long journeys.

What Is Jakhiya?

Jakhiya is the soul of the dish. These tiny, dark brown seeds are native to the Himalayan region and are often mistaken for mustard or cumin by those unfamiliar with them. Unlike mustard seeds, jakhiya doesn't burst open aggressively. It pops gently, releasing a warm, nutty aroma with subtle bitterness. That behaviour matters. The spice perfumes the oil without overpowering it, creating a base that feels rounded rather than sharp.

Easy Recipe For Jakhiya Aloo

Ingredients:

500 g baby potatoes (boiled, peeled, roughly cubed)

2 tbsp mustard oil

2 tsp jakhiya seeds

1/2 tsp asafoetida

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

4 dried red chillies (broken)

1/2 cup chopped coriander leaves

4-6 garlic cloves (pounded)

1 tbsp lime juice

1-2 tsp salt, or to taste

Method:

Heat mustard oil in a heavy-bottomed kadhai until it just begins to smoke; lower the heat. Add jakhiya seeds and let them crackle gently for 20-30 seconds. Add garlic, asafoetida, red chillies, turmeric and salt. Add the potatoes, lightly pressing a few pieces to roughen them. Mix to coat them well. Cover and cook on low heat for around 5 minutes, until the potatoes are lightly crisp at the edges. Lightly stir the ingredients. Incorporate coriander leaves and top with lime juice. The jakhiya aloo is ready to be served.

Like most home dishes, Jakhiya Aloo changes subtly from kitchen to kitchen. Some households may add other vegetables too. Some may add ingredients like ginger for added flavour. The core technique remains the same, but proportions and textures vary.





If you love potatoes and want to enjoy a different recipe this season, we highly recommend Jakhiya Aloo. Try it soon!