If you follow Malaika Arora on Instagram, you would know that she is a big foodie. How she balances her fitness routine and food cravings surprises us every time we see her indulging in guilt-ridden foods. Every once in a while, Malaika Arora lets go of her strict diet and whets her cravings with sumptuous foods, and we are always quick to take notice. Vacations give us a good enough reason to eat to our heart's content, and Malaika Arora is doing just that right now on her vacation. Read on to know more.





Malaika Arora is in Georgia currently, and is keeping us abreast with her foodie outings. She started her day with a plate of fruits comprising sliced watermelon and pineapple with a view of beautiful ocean in the background. Next she shared a picture of a strawberries-infused drink that looked every bit refreshing. A visit to a different country is not complete without trying out the regional delicacies, so Malaika dug into Khachapuri, a Georgian special bread dish filled with cheese.





Take a look at all the pictures that Malaika Arora shared on her Instagram stories.

Did you know that Khachapuri is one of the world's most fattening foods? At least this is what is claimed by a report that also includes Indian jalebi in the list.





It's good to see Malaika Arora pampering herself after all the healthy foods she had been eating lately. Just a few days back, she was seen having light sattvik meal. Last week, she even served a healthy homemade lunch to a friend, and it consisted of Indian sabzis, curries, dal, jeera rice, roti and salad. Read about it here.

