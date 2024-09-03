Momos and dim sums have legions of fans. Both these treats can be stuffed with a variety of ingredients, which also makes them suitable for unusual flavour combinations and cooking experiments. In some ways, momos and dim sums are quite similar. Both can be described as steamed pockets of filling, often associated with Pan-Asian cuisines. Recently, an X post about the difference between the two grabbed many eyeballs online. In the now-viral post, we see a screengrab of a Whatsapp conversation in Hindi between two people.

Also Read: Viral Video: Delhi Vendor Sells Momos With Dry Fruits, Internet Questions His 'Audacity'





One person asks the other if they can ask them something because they are from Delhi. They reply in the affirmative and are asked about the difference between the two aforementioned delicacies. The Delhi person replies that the difference lies in the vessel in which they are served. According to them, if the dish comes in a bamboo box, it is a dim sum. If it is served on a plate, it is a momo. Check out the post below:

Also Read: Watch: Man Makes Bizarre 'Mango Momos', Internet Calls Them 'Jaanleva Momos'

People had a lot to say about this differentiation and also added their own take on the dichotomy. Here's how other X users reacted:





One person wrote, "Momos - Rs 50. Dimsum (same thing with a fancier box and name) - Rs 450."

Another stated, "Momos are made from maida [refined flour]. Dimsums are made from rice sheets."

A third wrote, "The shape is also different that's all."

Another commented, "Momo k saath laal chutni Dimsum ke saath dip" ["Momo along with red chutney, dim sums along with dip"].

"If you pay Rs 100 and eat by hand it's momos; if [you eat] by chopsticks after paying 500 it's dim sum," read a reply to the thread.

An X user simply said, "Thanks for clarifying."







Before this, a post showing a man on his laptop outside a momo stall in Bangalore went viral. Some people felt it was another example of a "Peak Bengaluru" moment. Click here to read the full story.

Also Read: Watch: Street Vendor Makes Unique Burger With Momos. Internet Loves It



