The lives of our favourite celebrities are a source of much curiosity and intrigue among us. We often wonder how these stars stay in such good shape and maintain stringent workout regimes. While some celebrities have fitness trainers and dietitians, others manage to practice healthy habits by themselves. Take Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli for instance. The power couple has been known to keep a low profile away from the paparazzi. And now, in a recent interview, Anushka Sharma has revealed she eats dinner by 6pm.





Speaking to Grazia India, Anushka Sharma revealed that she and her husband Virat Kohli follow quite a different lifestyle from all of their friends. When they received a dinner invite from their neighbours Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, they had to admit that they actually eat dinner at 6pm and sleep by 9:30pm. "Katrina and Vicky have invited us to their home, but we eat dinner at 6 and we sleep at 9:30. So I said [to Katrina Kaif], for you, we'll eat at 7-7:30 but we have to leave soon," revealed Anushka Sharma.





Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are quite the power couple. Photo: Instagram

Katrina Kaif, meanwhile, found the middle ground for both the celebrity couples to enjoy some time together. "So she's like okay, you'll have dinner and Vicky and I will have snacks," revealed Anushka in the interview.





Both Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are strong proponents of a healthy diet. A couple of years back, Anushka had shared a glimpse of Virat Kohli's measured eating habits. He was spotted measuring exactly how much poha he was supposed to eat with the help of a digital weighing scale. This was done in order to practice portion control and curb daily calorie intake. Click here to read more.





What did you think of Anushka Sharma's healthy eating diaries? Tell us in the comments. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be seen playing the role of Jhulan Goswami in the upcoming OTT film 'Chakda Xpress'.