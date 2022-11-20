Since the pandemic has finally subsided and the holiday season is here, there has never been a better time to travel. Indians are jetting off to all sorts of exotic locations and spending time with their family and friends. From Turkey to Maldives, Singapore to Indonesia - all these are the international destinations on our minds. But Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli chose a domestic destination instead. The power couple headed to Uttarakhand to soak in some of the blissful winter sun. And could a vacation in the hills ever be complete without food? Anushka Sharma posted a picture of a yummy dish that she enjoyed in Uttarakhand. Take a look:

Anushka Sharma's tandoori indulgence on her Uttarakhand vacation. Photo: Instagram

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli had been spotted at a temple in Kakrighat near Nainital, Uttarakhand. Fans took pictures with the star couple and posted them on social media. And now, Anushka Sharma herself shared a click of the delicious food she enjoyed with her husband Virat Kohli. In the click, we could see a scrumptious plate of soya chaap. The Tandoori treat is extremely popular in the Northern part of the country. It is made by roasting small chunks of soybean in a tandoor and is served with onion, capsicum and green chutney. "Excellent soya chaap," wrote Anushka Sharma in the caption of her story along with a drooling emoji. She also thanked the restaurant located on Rampur Road, Haldwani.

This is not the first time we have seen Anushka Sharma enjoying some good food. Recently, she gave us a sneak peek into her healthy and fulfilling midday snack. Featuring greek yogurt, berries and nuts - it was indeed a wholesome meal in itself.





Meanwhile, on the work front, she will next be seen in the sports flick 'Chakda Express' set to release on OTT in 2023.