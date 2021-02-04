This Doodle Of Anushka, Virat And Baby Girl Vamika Will Surely Melt Your Heart; Check Out!

Highlights Virat and Anushka are blessed with a baby girl last month.

Anushka shared a glimpse of the baby and announced her name- Vamika.

Dairy brand AMUL wished the couple with special doodle.

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Indian skipper Virat Kohli welcomed a baby girl last month. Sharing the news through his Instagram and Twitter handles, Virat urged the paparazzi for complete privacy to cherish the moment. While the privacy has been maintained to the fullest, the power couple and their family members are keeping the fans and followers updated with glimpses of the newborn through their social media handles. New mommy Anushka recently took to her Instagram handle to share a family picture and announced the name of the baby girl - Vamika.





She also thanked the world for all the wishes and wrote alongside, "We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy." Take a look at the heartwarming post:

















The post went viral in no time with people showering the tiny tot with blessings and wishes. The post has already garnered over 60 lakh likes and thousands of comments.





But what grabbed our eyeballs is the adorable gesture made by Amul. Amul took to their official Twitter handle to wish the couple and Vamika in the cutest way possible. They posted a cartoon version of the family picture and wrote alongside "Vamika...Badi hokar yummy kha!" Check out the tweet:

















This tweet garnered thousands of likes and a number of retweets and comments.





While one Twitter user applauded the gesture by Amul by commenting "beautiful", another comment read, "vAMULika-Yummy Kha aur BADDI hokar AMUL BABY jaisi cute ban ja !!!!!" (May you become as cute as the AMUL BABY when you grow up).





Earlier, AMUL tweeted another cute cartoon after Virat shared the news of his daughter's birth. The brand wrote alongside, "Bowled over by this delivery!"











