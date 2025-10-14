Sunny Deol is a die-hard Punjabi foodie at heart. Time and again, the actor has shared his love for desi food. And when the star was in Amritsar, he made sure to enjoy some local delights. In a video uploaded on Sunny Deol's official Instagram handle, the actor can be seen savouring tea, samosas and paneer pakoras. And guess where this was from? None other than Giani Tea Stall. For the past 70 years, this tea stall has been famous in the city for its tea and snacks.





Also Read: "No Bad Stuff": Parineeti Chopra Spends Sunday With These Delicious Desi Chinese Dishes





In the video, someone can be heard asking Sunny Deol to have his samosa with chutney. To this, the actor replied that he does not eat chutney, as he prefers to enjoy the true taste of the samosa. True foodie vibes, right? The clip concludes with the star sipping tea and relishing paneer pakora. The side note read, “Stay Healthy EAT Healthy.”

Watch the full video below:

No matter where he is, Sunny Deol can not resist desi food. Back in April, he gave fans a glimpse of his foodie indulgence, and it was enough to make anyone crave some comfort food. The video showed him sitting inside a private jet, enjoying a plate of delicious food. And for a Punjabi like Sunny, what was better than hot parathas with a bowl of yoghurt? His expressions while digging into this classic Punjabi combo clearly showed how much he loved it. “Apna style hai desi. Paranthe, dahi aur lassi,” read his caption. Click here to read the full story.





Also Read: Food Vlogger Tries Vegetarian 'Egg' Pakoda, Here's What It's Actually Made Of





Before that, Sunny Deol was spotted enjoying some desi treats during his trip to the snowy mountains. In a video shared on Instagram, the actor gave fans a peek at himself savouring hot, crispy jalebis while soaking in the stunning snow-covered scenery. In the background, someone is heard saying, "Hot and fresh jalebis." Sunny, with his usual charm, replied playfully, "Jalebi meditation," and then laughed heartily. Full story here.

Sunny Deol's foodie posts are too good to go unnoticed, don't you agree?