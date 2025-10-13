Parineeti Chopra is a true-blue foodie. Like many of us, homemade delights top her priority list. The diva's recent Instagram Stories are proof of the same. She posted a boomerang featuring her sindoor-clad, homely look to mark her "Sunday manao-ing" series - a fun way of describing how she was enjoying her weekend. The following image offered a lovely glimpse of her scrumptious meal, sure to spark hunger pangs.





In the photo, we can spot two delicious servings of fried rice and a curry dish that appears to be a type of paneer. The rice was garnished with chopped vegetables like carrots and beans, making it look every bit healthy. Alongside this, Parineeti Chopra wrote, "Ghar ka healthy Chinese food. No bad stuff!!" highlighting her fondness for homemade Indo-Chinese cuisine.

Take a look at her posts here:

Tips To Make Homemade Desi Chinese Food Healthy

If, like Parineeti, you also want to make your homemade desi Chinese food healthy, here are some easy tips:





1. Choose baking or stir-frying instead of deep-frying: Choose methods that use less oil to reduce calorie intake.





2. Load up on veggies: Add plenty of colourful vegetables to your dishes for fibre, vitamins, and antioxidants.





3. Use brown rice or whole wheat noodles: Switch to whole grains for more fibre and nutrients.





4. Go easy on sauces and seasonings: Limit the amount of sauces high in sugar and salt, and opt for herbs and spices for flavour.





5. Choose lean protein sources: Select lean meats like chicken, fish, or tofu, and use them in moderation.





Parineeti Chopra has often showcased her love for good food on social media. Previously, the experimental foodie posted a picture of herself relishing shakshouka with a unique desi twist. Instead of eggs, her version of the popular delicacy featured idlis. She took to her Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of the fusion dish, which featured four idlis placed on a reddish saucy base. She captioned the picture, "Shakshouka Idli for life." Read here to know more.





Before that, Parineeti caught our attention with her traditional version of a burrito - a complete meal suitable for weight loss diets. But in the star's recipe, the burrito, filled with the goodness of fibre, protein, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, also got a desi twist. She shared a series of glimpses of the homemade, yummy-looking treat on her Instagram Stories. The snaps featured the list of ingredients used for making it, which included jowar roti, brown rice, rajma, palak (spinach), tomatoes, spices, Greek yoghurt, parmesan cheese, and green chilli. Posting a snap of it, she wrote, "Closeup bhi dekh lo. Aur mere se impress ho jao. [See the closeup too. And be impressed by me.] Bye."Click here to read the full story.





Parineeti Chopra's homemade delights are indeed droolworthy. Do not you think?