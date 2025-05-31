Tanzanian content creator Kili Paul's love for India is no secret. He often shares posts appreciating the country and its diverse food on social media. Currently promoting his upcoming film Innocent, Kili recently landed in Kerala and treated himself to a grand Indian meal. In a video shared on Instagram, Kili is seen enjoying biryani at the Kochi Marriott Hotel. The clip shows him seated at a restaurant as the staff serves him biryani from a large bowl. He even raises a toast with what looks like pineapple juice. On the table, there is also a small plate of banana chips and two types of desserts.

In the caption, Kili wrote, “When I'm in India, I feel at home and treated very well. Thank you, India, thank you Kerala." Check out the post here:

Needless to say, Desis showered the comments section with love. A user wrote, "Welcome to India, bro." Another one added, "You are a superstar." A person said, "Next time you come to India, you must taste Tamil Nadu's Ambur biryani in local shops." Someone commented, "Good thing happens to good people, and you deserve all the love." A foodie asked, "How was the biryani, bro? Hope you liked it."

Earlier, Kili Paul shared his love for chai in a fun Instagram post. The video showed him sitting outdoors with his sister, Neema Paul, while the song Mujhko Peena Hain by Mohammed Aziz played in the background. Kili lip-synced to the lyrics as he sipped from a mug in his hand. While the drink wasn't clearly visible, his caption confirmed it was chai. The note read, "Any Chai Lovers Here? Welcome Chai, My Family". Read the full story here.





Before this, Kili Paul grabbed attention with a viral video set to the song In Heaven There Is No Beer. The quirky title sparked curiosity, and viewers loved his performance. The comments section was flooded with praise, with fans appreciating his unique and entertaining content.