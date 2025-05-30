Misal pav is a beloved food combination from Maharashtra. This spicy preparation has many fans across the country, and it is also making its way to menus at Indian restaurants abroad. Recently, a video showing a Canadian woman tasting misal pav for the first time took Instagram by storm. The reel shared by @veggmomo features someone off-camera explaining the dish and its various elements to her. She is instructed to combine the farsan with the "gravy" (known as the usal/rassa), and she uses up the entire bowl.

Also Read: Italian Man Tries Maggi For The First Time, Watch His Reaction





Next, she is told to squeeze lime juice on top, which she does. For the final step of assembling of the dish, she mixes chopped onions with the usal. Once it is ready, she eats a small morsel of the curry-farsan mixture with bread. Instead of scooping it directly, she uses a spoon to scoop it up and place it on a piece of bread. After her first taste of the misal pav, she says, "It's okay." She tastes it again and analyses its taste. She states, "It's good. I feel like it needs something sweet." When asked how much she would rate it out of 10, her verdict is 6.5. Her companion starts laughing. She says, "I'm still eating it. Don't take anything I say to heart." Watch the complete viral video below:

Also Read: Australian Vlogger's Funny Take On What Indians Would Do On Titanic Wins Approval Of Chai Lovers





In the comments, several people felt that the way the misal pav was served or the way she ate it was not "correct." A few agreed with her that the dish is not necessarily something spectacular. Others vocally defended the combo, especially as it's made in different parts of Maharashtra. Read some of the reactions below.





"It's 10 out of 10, anytime favourite dish."





"Did she say 'It's ok!!!!???' Misal is never ok, it's always awesome. Just kidding, enjoy your misal guys."





"That is not the right way of eating Misal pav."





"She put a lot of farsan, that's why she didn't enjoy it properly."





"You know when you have fake missal.... when the ussal is so thick.....also There's no tari on ussal and the pav is toasted....."





"Actually bread should be dipped in Misal...then you will get the rest of the taste....not by spoon but by hand."





"This dish is not my favourite either...honest reaction."





"Love her subtle expressions while trying out every new delicacy. So genuine compared to the exaggerated reactions some people put on for the camera!"





"Ask her to try kanda bhajji."





Before this, a video showing motorcyclists from abroad tasting Misal Pav at a local stall in India went viral on Instagram. Click here to read the full story.