Sara Tendulkar is currently vacationing in London. From a picnic at Regent's Park to dining at Mercato Mayfair, the daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is exploring the vibrant food scene. Known for her love of food and trying new cuisines, Sara recently shared her foodie adventures in an Instagram post. The photo showcased a delectable meal that included a plate of lasagna, a bowl of dumplings drenched in red chilli oil, and a couple of baos filled with cucumber, zucchini and a meat filling.





Take a look at Sara Tendulkar's Instagram story below:

A few days ago, Sara Tendulkar was spotted enjoying some quality time with her friend, Pakistani influencer Sufi Malik. The duo had a beautiful picnic amidst the lush greenery, savouring a delightful spread of cheese, crackers, red grapes, green olives, strawberries, biscuits and a bottle of champagne. One of the photos featured a close-up of Sara's champagne glass set against the picturesque backdrop of Regent's Park. Sara shared these moments on Instagram. The side note read, "Picnic day," accompanied by sun, flower, and plant emojis.

Previously, Sara Tendulkar gave us a glimpse into her breakfast scenes with her brother Arjun Tendulkar. She shared a video on her Instagram stories of her breakfast meal. It featured a plate of scrambled eggs, black coffee and brown bread toast. The video also gave us a sneak peek of Arjun, who was busy pouring some kind of syrup into his coffee. The caption on the video read, “Followed by a breakfast date." Read more about it here.





What do you think of Sara Tendulkar's foodie adventures? Tell us in the comment section.