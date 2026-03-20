When in Mysore, you eat like Mysore, and Mannara Chopra clearly got the memo. Fresh off her showstopper moment at Mysore Fashion Week Season 8 for designer Rosy Ahluwalia, the actress swapped runway glamour for a plate of hot, crispy Mysore Masala Dosa and a bite (or two) of melt-in-the-mouth Mysore Pak. In an Instagram video, Mannara was seen diving straight into the city's most iconic flavours. "Mysore aake Mysore Masala Dosa with coconut chutney and Mysore Pak try nahi kiya to kya kiya? (If you come to Mysore and do not try Mysore Masala Dosa with coconut chutney and Mysore Pak, then what did you even do?)" she said in the clip.





Without giving many details, she mentioned that her show was over and she had eaten very little the previous day. "So, I think I can eat a little today because of course I am in Mysore," she added. One bite into the dosa, paired generously with coconut chutney, and her verdict came instantly: "Guys, it is too good... Local food is the best food." No overthinking, just pure foodie joy.





Also Read: In The Mood For Dosa? You'll Love This Cheese Mysore Masala Dosa

Then came dessert. The rich, ghee-laden Mysore Pak did not disappoint either. Her review was simple: "Soft, soft. Tasty, tasty and of course sweet, sweet. Yummy. The weekend is set," she said, showing a victory sign as the camera moved away from her. "Mysore mein Mysore Masala Dosa. #EatLocal," Mannara wrote in the caption.

Check out Mannara Chopra's Instagram post below:

After watching Mannara enjoying that delicious Mysore Masala Dosa, we are sure you must be craving some too. Do not worry, we have the perfect recipe for you.

Mysore Masala Dosa Recipe

Ingredients

For the dosa batter:

2 cups dosa rice

1 cup urad dal

1/2 cup poha (flattened rice)

Salt to taste

For the red chutney:

10-12 dried red chillies

6-7 garlic cloves

1 small piece tamarind

Salt to taste

A little water

For the masala filling:

3-4 boiled potatoes, mashed

1 onion, finely sliced

1 tsp mustard seeds

1 tsp urad dal

Curry leaves

Turmeric

Salt

Oil

Also Read: 5 Genius Tips To Make Mysore Pak Better Than Store-Bought Ones

How To Make Mysore Masala Dosa At Home

Prepare the batter: Soak the rice, dal and poha for a few hours, grind into a smooth batter and let it ferment overnight. Add salt in the morning and mix well. Make the red chutney: Blend the chillies, garlic and tamarind with a little water into a smooth, thick paste. Add salt to taste. Make the masala: Heat oil in a pan. Add mustard seeds, urad dal and curry leaves. Add onions and saute until soft. Add turmeric, salt and the mashed potatoes. Combine well and cook for a few minutes. Make the dosa: Pour a ladle of batter on a hot tawa and spread it into a thin circle. Spread a spoonful of the red chutney all over the dosa. Place some potato masala in the centre and let the dosa turn crisp. Fold and serve hot.

It is easy to see why Mysore's comfort food leaves such a lasting impression.