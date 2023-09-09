What is your idea of a perfect weekend? If you ask us, food is usually our primary focus of attention. While you can always indulge in exquisite international delicacies, nothing quite compares to the comfort of Indian food. It may sound boring to you, but there are so many exciting ways in which you can transform classic Indian dishes. Let's take something as basic as dosa and make it super indulgent by experimenting with the ingredients and making it an ideal treat to indulge in over the weekend. If you're a dosa lover, you must've tried the classic Mysore masala dosa several times, but today, we have another exciting version for you that has the added goodness of cheese in it.

What Is Special About Cheese Mysore Masala Dosa?

Cheese Mysore masala dosa defines indulgence in the truest sense. Unlike regular Mysore masala dosa, this one is stuffed with a delectable aloo-vegetable filling along with cheese and chutney. It's perfect for those who like to add cheese to all their dishes. Pair it with sambar and coconut chutney to put together a wholesome meal. Once you try it out, you'll wonder why you never made it before.

How To Make Cheese Mysore Masala Dosa | Cheese Mysore Masala Dosa Recipe

Start by washing the rice and dal nicely. Soak them in water along with methi seeds for 3-4 hours. Once done, drain the water and transfer it to a food processor to blend into a smooth paste. Transfer to a bowl, cover with a cloth, and allow it to ferment for some time. To prepare the aloo masala, heat coconut oil in a pan. Add methi seeds with urad dal and chana dal and sauté until golden brown. Add chopped onions, green chillies, ginger, curry leaves, haldi, and salt. Mix well to combine everything together.

For the Mysore masala, heat butter in a pan and add onions. Saute for a minute or two, and then add all the veggies with red chilli powder, pav bhaji masala, and salt. Cook for 2-3 minutes. Add the aloo masala to the Mysore masala and give it a nice mix. Heat a tawa set on a low-medium flame and sprinkle some water on it. Pour a ladleful of the batter and allow it to cook evenly on both sides. Spread the prepared aloo-Mysore masala in the centre with red chutney and sprinkle grated cheese on top. Fold and cook for another minute before serving hot with sambhar.

For the complete recipe for cheese Mysore masala dosa, click here.





Try making this delicious dosa at home and impress your family with your culinary skills.