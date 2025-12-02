Punjab, the land of vibrant culture and mouth-watering cuisine, is a haven for food lovers. Among the many iconic dishes from this region, one that stands out for its comforting flavours and traditional significance is Sarson Da Saag. This beloved Punjabi delicacy is a spicy mustard green curry made with a medley of fresh mustard greens, spinach and other leafy greens. It is typically served with a dollop of butter and a side of warm, fluffy makki di roti.





On his recent trip to Punjab, actor Ashish Vidyarthi indulged in this local favourite. He visited the Happy Dhaba in Barnala and gave viewers a small virtual tour of the humble establishment.





Also Read: Watch: Chef Vikas Khanna Serves Chai To Customers Waiting Outside His New York Restaurant, Internet Applauds

In a video shared on Instagram, we see the vendor preparing Sarson Da Saag for Ashish. He begins by making a spice mix in the cooking pot and then tops it with pre-made saag. Throughout the preparation, the actor engages in effortless banter with the cook and other workers at the restaurant.





What's particularly endearing is when the team reveals that they're a close-knit family hailing from Bengal. They excitedly share that they've watched Ashish's food vlogs and praise him for his work. When asked about his preference for bread to accompany the Sarson Da Saag, Ashish opts for a simple yet satisfying chapati.

Watch the full video below:

Also Read: French Designer Shares How India Made Her Journey To Vegetarianism "Easy" And "Exciting"





Did Ashish Vidyarthi's video leave you craving for sarso ka saag. Worry not, all you have to do is boil mustard leaves and spinach with salt and a little jaggery. Grind the mixture into a smooth paste and transfer it back to the pan. Add a bit of wheat flour and keep stirring. For the tempering, heat ghee in a separate pan and saute chopped onions. Add ginger, garlic, garam masala and coriander powder. Pour this tempering into the saag and let it simmer until everything comes together. Click here for the detailed recipe.