Neha Dhupia is kicking off 2025 in style with a trip to Queensland, Australia. The actress jetted off to the picturesque location with her husband, actor Angad Bedi and their children - Guriq and Mehr. Keeping her fans updated, Neha has been consistently posting snaps and videos from their trip. A foodie at heart, she also shared images of her culinary adventure in Queensland. Let us dive into it, shall we? First up, Neha Dhupia posted a picture of a seafood pasta that would make any foodie drool. In the frame, we also spotted a fizzy drink with a slice of lime, along with what looked like another bowl of pasta in the background. Oh, and by the way, pasta happens to be Neha's "comfort spot." How do we know? In the caption, she wrote, "Went extra Italian for dinner. Pasta = my comfort spot!"





Also Read: Mira Kapoor's Food Diaries From Maldives Are A Treat For Vegetarians - See Pics

Next, Neha Dhupia gave us a sneak peek into her breakfast time with her "champion," her son Guriq Bedi. The actress' first meal of the day screamed healthy food goals from a mile away. On her plate, we spotted toasted bread pieces, greens, a slice of lime, avocado and fish. In the blurry background, Neha's little munchkin could be seen filling is spoon to enjoy his breakfast. "Breakfast with my champion," read the text attached to the post.

Last month, Neha Dhupia shared a post featuring her Christmas celebrations. The carousel was enough to remind everyone that the holidays are best spent with loved ones and good food. She wrote, "Have a holly jolly Christmas. Warning: The Secret Santa is the big reveal here. PS: Taking my gift of fitness from the tree. #SantaBeKind #MerryChristmas #OurChristmas."





In the photos, we saw many sweet treats. The first picture featured Neha Dhupia and her husband, Angad Bedi, enjoying ice cream cones with their kids at a Christmas carnival. Full story here.





Just like us, are you also a fan of Neha Dhupia's foodilicious posts?