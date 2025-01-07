Mira Kapoor has been expressing her love for a vegetarian diet for quite some time now. A look at her Instagram profile gives a glimpse into her various vegetarian food experiences. The entrepreneur recently welcomed the New Year 2025 in the Maldives with her husband, actor Shahid Kapoor, where she treated herself to a vibrant array of vegetarian food. In her latest Instagram post, Mira shared pictures of the food she enjoyed during her tropical getaway. First, there was a picture of a cup of coffee, which Mira said "was so good" that she "brought the beans back home." Next, Mira had congee for breakfast, a savoury rice dish made by boiling rice in a lot of water until it softens. For their poolside meal, the family had pizza and matar paneer.

There were also shots of rokakat, hot and sour soup with crispy eggplant, a Maldivian local dish called pumpkin mas huni with yam chips, and a creamy mushroom crepe. That's not all - Mira also shared photos of an oil and salt bar, a breakfast plate filled with veggies, and her dinner spread, which included hummus and golden-brown falafel patties. After all that, she finished off with a pot of oolong tea to help digest the meal. Take a look:

In her caption, Mira wrote, "Swipe for my food diary by the beach. You all know I'm a vegetarian, and my trip to Patina Maldives was absolute food heaven. Not a single dish disappointed. The enormous breakfast spread, several restaurants with menus that left us spoilt for choice as veggies, and fun food trucks made the trip one of my favorites. What you can't see is the burger we had every day from the Go-go Burger food truck and the Baos from Tum Tum (they were eaten before I could take a picture)."

We look forward to more foodie adventures from Mira Kapoor.